The Crop Protection Forum is heading to Wagga for 2022

Knowing how best to respond and manage resistance isn't always straightforward. With a diversity of research and advice on managing resistance out there, and the situation ever changing it can be hard to know where to start. For example, just in the last year, we've seen new insecticide resistances evolve in the green peach aphid, and the first dual case of paraquat and glyphosate resistant ryegrass was identified in WA. This discovery has "wide implications across Australian cropping zones. The double-knock practice will be investigated, and solutions discussed at the forum" says AHRI Senior Research Fellow Dr Roberto Busi.