The Crop Protection Forum is heading to Wagga for 2022

With pesticide resistance on the rise, it is important for the Australian grains industry to keep up-to-date on current trends and management practices to best respond to resistance risks.
Hear from Australia's leading experts on insecticide, fungicide and herbicide resistance at the upcoming Crop Protection Forum, to be held on the 16 November, at Wagga Wagga,
The theme of the day is "don't stop thinking about tomorrow" and will cover the latest in resistance research and management strategies.
Knowing how best to respond and manage resistance isn't always straightforward. With a diversity of research and advice on managing resistance out there, and the situation ever changing it can be hard to know where to start. For example, just in the last year, we've seen new insecticide resistances evolve in the green peach aphid, and the first dual case of paraquat and glyphosate resistant ryegrass was identified in WA. This discovery has "wide implications across Australian cropping zones. The double-knock practice will be investigated, and solutions discussed at the forum" says AHRI Senior Research Fellow Dr Roberto Busi.
These emerging issues are where the Crop Protection Forum comes in. The event will be focused on providing growers and advisors with the most up-to-date information across the insecticide, fungicide and herbicide resistance space, and responding to concerns about management issues and ongoing regulatory pressures on existing chemicals.
"One of the strengths of the Crop Protection Forum is the opportunity to not just hear the latest research, but to discuss local challenges in management, and hear from industry experts about how to approach these issues," says Associate Professor Paul Umina, Director of Cesar Australia and speaker at the forum.
Bringing together expert speakers from across Australia, the forum will cover a range of topics including resistance evolution, current and future resistance trends, and appropriate management strategies to minimise resistance risks. The day will include two industry panel discussions with leading grain agronomists discussing local and national issues.
"We want to make sure that information on pesticide resistance status and management is practical and accessible. With resistance on the rise, this forum will also give the industry a chance to discuss tactics to use chemicals sustainably into the future." Emma Coulson, GRDC Crop Protection Manager
The Crop Protection Forum is hosted by Cesar Australia, with partners The Centre of Crop Disease Management (CCDM), the Australian Herbicide Resistance Initiative (AHRI), and The University of Melbourne with support from the GRDC.
"We are fortunate have presentations from Crop Protection Forum partner researchers including Associate Professor Fran Lopez-Ruiz (CCDM) and Dr Roberto Busi (AHRI), as well other well-known resistance experts such as Professor Chris Preston (University of Adelaide) and Dr Lisa Bird (NSW DPI) and industry leaders including Greg Condon (Grassroots Agronomy)," says Associate Professor Paul Umina.
