The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Primex Field days shows 10,000 through the gates at Casino with photos

JB
By Jamie Brown
November 14 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A resilient Norco Primex Field Days, postponed repeatedly during the past three years, recorded a successful out of season event with 10,000 people through the gates by the close of business on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.