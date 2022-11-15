The Land
Forbes told to evacuate, major flood alert

By Maureen Dettre and Farid Farid
Updated November 15 2022 - 11:58am, first published 11:50am
Around 1000 people in NSW town of Forbes have been told to evacuate before expected major flooding as the entire central west remains on high alert.

