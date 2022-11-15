After years of drought turned into flooding events, Lillie Holcombe, Rocky Bar, Yetman, wanted to organise an event to bring the women of Goondiwindi and surrounding areas together.
And an event it was - with Zoe Kratzmann of fashion house Zoe Kratzmann Footwear and Apparel appearing in the town to speak at a cocktail evening.
Hosted Ms Holcombe's store, Harry & Kit, the night attracted women from as far as north Queensland.
Ms Holcombe has owned the shop for three years and said living at Rocky Bar, a sheep property on the New South Wales side of the border, meant she understood the need for events in the region.
"In the time that we're in at the moment with people not being able to harvest and coming from drought into too much rain, it was great to see that people were still in high spirits and could take some time out to actually come and enjoy themselves," she said.
"It was great to see people supporting my little business, but also supporting the community because that's kind of the reason I do the events - to bring the community together."
Kelly is the National Digital Specialist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.
