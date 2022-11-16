Longford Wagyu of Bendemeer in the states north have hit a new high with a gross of 1,285,500 at their Mr Awesome Wagyu Auction on Wednesday. The sale featured pureblood wagyu bulls, PTIC Heifers along with Semen and Embryo packages with the sale targeted around the studs super sire Mr Awesome's semen.
The sale kicked off with 5 semen packages comprising of 2 straws per package from the super sire Mr Awesome. Harmony Fine Foods, Gerang Gerung in Victoria purchased the two packages to a top of $17,000 per straw. Underbidder Kerin Agriculture from Yeoval took the remaining 3 packages at $16,000 per straw.
A full clearance of 27 wagyu bulls sold to an average of $22,000 across the board.
Two junior bulls topped at and equal $42,000 with both heading north of the border to Queensland.
Longford SO306 sold to Hamilton Park Pastoral Company, Wallumbilla which was the North Queensland's operation only purchase for the day. A son of Mr Awesome, the 403 kilogram 15month old sire had a Marble Score of +2.3, +0.21 Marble Fat and a +7.2 Eye Muscle Area.
Equal top bull Longford S0302 sold to Leitch Holdings Manalee, Springsure which also was the sole purchase for the northern based buyer at $42,000.
First time buyer Bar H Grazing,Comet purchased 15 bulls from the sale to an overall average of $25,333.
Que Hornery from Bar H Grazing touched on the "Outstanding genetics" on which drew him to the sale.
"Arthur {Longford Stud Principal} has been doing it long enough to know and understand what it takes to put successful bull's out in the paddock." said Mr Hornery.
"We will take our draft from today up to Central Queensland, climatize them for 6 to 12 months and use them within my herd."
"Mr Awsome featured in a few of our purchases today, he's a solid bull that is clear of all genetic types out of a TF148 son which is quite rare, it's a good genetic to have on the top side."
A PTIC Heifer topped the sale for the day at $60,000 with another selling for $58,000 both to Georgia Kerr from Julia Creek in Queensland. A first time buyer from Longford, Mrs Kerr intends to "flush both females".
"We run purebred wagyu's and have started to build our stud from key genetic values."
"Ideally we want to start to breed our own bull's and the EBV'S from both these females is what we want to incorporate into our developing stud." said Mrs Kerr.
Top PTIC heifer at $60,000 was Longford RO410 who is a daughter to the studs super sire Mr Awesome. The full blood 2 year old female attracted bid's from accorss the room and was in high demand as was the additional purchase for the Kerr family Longford RO378 for $58,000.
All 6 embryo packages on offer were sold to Nigel Kerin from Kerin Agriculture, Yeoval who averaged $4,833 per embryo.
"We hope to have spread Mr Awseome's genetics across the breed today which will help the industry" said Longford Stud Principal Arthur Dew.
"We have had a core focus on the female donors here at Longford which we use for the embryo collection, we only select the few that have carcase data to back it up."
"Marble score and Eye Muscle Areas are the key EBV factors."
"Meat quality is what sell's at the end of the day and wagyu's what help's you get into that next grade." said Mr Dew.
The sale was covered by Elders Tamworth with Lincoln Mckinlay the auctioneer.
