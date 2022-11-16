The Land
Longford Wagyu sell semen for $17,000 per straw along with a PTIC Heifer at $60,000

Andy Saunders
Andy Saunders
Updated November 16 2022 - 6:06pm, first published 4:10pm
Elders Wagyu Specialist James Matts with stud principals Pam and Arthur Dew, Longford Wagyu alongside Lincoln Mckinlay and Shane Rule, Elders

Longford Wagyu of Bendemeer in the states north have hit a new high with a gross of 1,285,500 at their Mr Awesome Wagyu Auction on Wednesday. The sale featured pureblood wagyu bulls, PTIC Heifers along with Semen and Embryo packages with the sale targeted around the studs super sire Mr Awesome's semen.

