The Land
Northern Schools Steer Competition draws 220 students

By Simon Chamberlain
November 17 2022 - 9:00am
About 220 students from nearly 20 schools have attended the Northern Schools Steer Competition 2022 at Manilla showgrounds, preparing, parading, and, ultimately, evaluating about 70 steers and heifers on the hook.

