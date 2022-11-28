The Land
Motorcycle crash changes Grant Baker's life

By Simon Chamberlain
Updated November 29 2022 - 9:46am, first published 6:00am
Grant Baker is ready to get back in the driver's seat harvesting Durum wheat. Photos: Simon Chamberlain

On November 14, 2021, Grant Baker's life changed forever when his motorbike experienced a critical mechanical fault, and the resulting accident left him paralysed from the chest down.

