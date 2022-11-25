The Land
NSW DPI detects another Varroa mite incursion

November 25 2022 - 4:00pm
New Varroa detection expands red zone

A new varroa mite detection has forced the NSW Department of Primary Industries to expand the red zone as field officers continue hive inspections with beekeepers across the state.

