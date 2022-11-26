Eighty-three kilometres of upgraded Inland Rail track between North Star and Narrabri has been opened by the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC), with the first grain train set to run in the coming days.
The opening of the upgraded track marks a significant milestone in delivering a more efficient and connected national freight network.
Farmers in the region have battled with flood waters and are now gearing up for another busy harvest. They are expected to benefit from the new track, which will support the movement of grain to export ports on Australia's east coast.
Inland Rail Narrabri to North Star (N2NS) project director Peter Borrelli said Inland Rail's construction between Narrabri and North Star has seen 281,554 sleepers laid, 4776 culverts installed, seven new bridge structures built, and 168.5km of track installed.
"This national infrastructure project has supported work for more than 1930 people, including 623 local residents," Mr Borelli said.
"Local businesses are also benefiting from the more than $196 million spent on supplies and services supporting the build - including 12 Indigenous businesses across Australia who have shared in $15.2 million invested in delivering Inland Rail in central west NSW."
With trains now running on this section of track for the first time in seven months, ARTC is urging people travelling on roads between Narrabri and Moree to take extra care near the rail line and at all level crossings.
It can take a fully loaded freight train up to 1km to stop after the emergency brakes have been applied, so drivers must pay careful attention at level crossings.
The good news for motorists and pedestrians is that the upgraded track includes a range of new safety features. ARTC Inland Rail carried out works to construct new embankments, bridges and drainage culverts, replaced existing sleepers with concrete sleepers and laid new ballast and steel tracks.
Bulk earthworks to rebuild the track foundation were also completed to boost the flood immunity of the rail line, which proved resilient during recent inclement weather in the region.
In addition, safety has been enhanced at 57 level crossings along the alignment to achieve compliance with current Australian and ARTC standards. A further ten level crossings have been upgraded from passive to active controls - meaning they now have boom barriers, bells and flashing lights.
All crossings now have bigger and brighter signage, upgraded road approaches and new rubber crossing panels, which reduce the time it takes for a vehicle to traverse the level crossing.
With the line between Narrabri and Moree now open, activity on the Narrabri to North Star section of Inland Rail will focus on the completion of the final works north of Camurra, which is expected in the coming months.
