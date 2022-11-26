The Land
Inland Rail opens Narrabri to Moree link

By Newsroom
November 26 2022 - 11:00am
The Gurley level crossing on the Newell Highway: The ARTC has opened for traffic an 83km stretch of the Inland Rail line between Moree and Narrabri. Photo: supplied

Eighty-three kilometres of upgraded Inland Rail track between North Star and Narrabri has been opened by the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC), with the first grain train set to run in the coming days.

