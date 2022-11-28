The Land
Home/Markets

First-cross ewes at Yass sold to $354, lambs $235

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
November 28 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dermot McGrath, Elders Boorowa, Stephen Cartwright and Ashley Corkhill, Normanhurst Border Leicesters, Boorowa, with Robert Hain, Berridale.

The sale of 12,666 first-cross ewes at SELX Yass today "held up well" according to Greg Anderson, MD and JJ Anderson, Crookwell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.