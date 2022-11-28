First-cross ewes at Yass sold to $354, lambs $235

The sale of 12,666 first-cross ewes at SELX Yass today "held up well" according to Greg Anderson, MD and JJ Anderson, Crookwell.
"It was a good yarding considering the wet conditions the sheep have just been through," Mr Anderson said.
"The better conditioned ewes sold for a premium, while there was a big gap to the lighter weight ewes.
"Overall, it was a satisfactory market."
Sale summary:
10,227 ewes - top price $354, average $254.80
112 ewes with lambs - top price $320, average $289.20
2327 ewe lambs - top price $235, average $154.64
The top priced ewes at $354 were offered by Robert Hain, Berridale. His pen of 179 August '21 drop, September-shorn were sired by Normanhurst Border Leicester rams and were dropped by Egelabra-blood Merino ewes.
Brent Medway, Tolldale, Gunning, presented a very good line of ewes, with the top pen of 123 April/May '21 drop, Novemeber-shorn and by Gleneith and Retallack Border Leicester rams from large framed Riverina-bred ewes sold for $352.
His other pens included 127 sold for $318 and 131 sold for $306.
Other excellent sales of ewes included 110 August/September '21 drop, October-shorn, sold by Kingsvale Pastoral Co., Binda, for $275.
Before the sale, auctioneeer Greg Anderson announced the vendors, the Gilbert family offered extended payment terms until 20 January.
Further sales included 438 August '21 drop, October-shorn sold by Matt Croker, Crookwell, for $325: AD and DT McGaw, Taralga, sold 196 August/September '21 drop, October shorn ewes for $336 and Kimbla Pastoral Co, Goulburn, received $310 for their pen of 127 September '21 drop, September-shorn and from Hazeldean-blood ewes.
Lawton Wool and Lamb, Gunning, sold 180 August/September '21 drop, October-shorn ewes for $270: Rutherford Pastoral, Gunning, sold 144 August '21 drop, October-shorn ewes sired by Jerradale Border Leicester rams for $290 and Johnson Park, Yass, received $290 for 128 June/July '21 drop, September shorn and sired by Jerradale Border Leicester rams.
In the pens of ewe lambs, Wiregrass Pastoral, Boorowa, received top price of $235 for their pen of 164 May'June '22 drop, October-shorn ewes sired by Normanhurst Border Leicester rams.
Highfield Rural Pty Ltd, Gurrundah, sold 80 April/May '22 drop, October-shorn ewes sired by Retallack Border Leicester rams from Mumblebone/Kerin Poll Merino ewes for $195.
Tulla Park Pastoral Co., Yass, had a big run of ewe lambs, May/June '22 drop, and November-shorn.
Their top price was $194 for 181 and 164 sold for $170. Local prime lamb producers underpinned the sale.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
