Industry stakeholders convene as canola succumbs to relentless wet weather

By James Massina
November 30 2022 - 5:00am
Industry stakeholders have convened to determine how to manage out-of-spec canola. Photo: Shutterstock

Harvest 2022 continues to throw up its fair share of challenges, however, pleasingly, some parts of the state were able to get a few days of clear skies and warmer weather to allow harvest progress, albeit at a snail's pace.

