The Australian Biological Farming Conference opened the conversation on Friday with an in-depth discussion about cover-cropping with the key message being: Do it for your country.
By the end of the session attendees were inspired to learn that the natural processes surrounding the success of cover cropping are complex; there remains a real need to rotate crops and the need to embrace plant diversity is paramount.
US cover crop specialist Bob Shaffer gave his understanding of success in California and Hawaii, backed up by Sunshine Coast-based nut crop advisor Alan Coates with both speakers giving evidence that inter-row cropping for cover is economically successful both above and below ground.
Both speakers advocated the fact that neatness does not equate to soil health.
Mr Shaffer recounted the story of a wine grape grower who didn't want his consultant "growing weeds" between the rows in front of the tasting cellar so Mr Shaffer grew flowers instead.
However, he calls for more proletarian plants in his regular dealing with bad soil.
Multiple varieties of mustard, grasses and forbs or his go-to partners in growing soil biology while protecting the medium from the elements.
"Soil is a humble thing," he professes. "It shouldn't be exposed."
