Much has been written about resilience in the face of adversity and the bucket loads required by our farmers to not only survive but thrive after an environmental disaster - something we have seen plenty of over the last few years.
This was discussed at the recent Dairy Research Foundation Symposium at Forster, where farmers spoke candidly, and sometimes brimming with emotion, about their experiences.
Dairy advisory group Scibus' managing director Ian Lean spoke of the continuum of challenges and change dairy farmers have faced since 1997, starting with deregulation.
This was followed by drought, repeated flooding events, the Global Financial Crisis, $1 a litre milk, tiered milk pricing, the Murray Goulburn Cooperative collapse, bushfires and COVID-19, culminating this year in yet more floods.
So, how do farmers remain resilient and not just overcome adversity but grow following extreme climate challenges?
The event highlighted the two-pronged approach that must be taken, involving practical steps at a farm business level, such as understanding key risks and vulnerabilities, ensuring you have a strong relationship with your financial institution, and having the ability to make quick decisions, as well as leaning on established support networks of family, friends and the extended community.
Read more:
Gloucester dairy farmer Trevor Middlebrook and Jones Island dairy farmer Sam Nicholson shared their perspectives.
Photos and videos demonstrated how their properties had been impacted, and there was a clear shift in the room's mood as image after image revealed the extent of the tragedy.
Mr Middlebrook identified a practical solution he embraces for resilience.
"Have a business structure where you can manage yourself in unpredictable situations," he said.
Mr Nicholson has overcome a traumatic farm accident, followed by the drought and record floods in 2021. He said having a good support network helped him cope.
"My family all live on the farm; we are all in it together, as well as the local farming community - all those people keep us positive no matter how tough it is," he said.
"We just had to keep smiling and know one day it would improve.
"Also, it is ok to cry and ask for help."
He also highlighted the value of farmers helping farmers. Mr Nicholson donated 100 bales of silage to northern rivers dairy farmers when they were hit by flood this year, repaying the donation of silage they received in 2021.
There are 20 Rural Adversity Mental Health Program coordinators in NSW. Visit ramhp.com.au/get-support to find a coordinator near you.
For on-farm advisory services, visit scibus.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.