The Land
Home/News

Paspalum among several pasture species to defy the big wet

By Bob Freebairn
January 2 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nothing can tolerate long periods of water inundation, but several pasture species did perform far better than the norm when semi-waterlogged for extended periods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.