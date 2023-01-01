Nothing can tolerate long periods of water inundation, but several pasture species did perform far better than the norm when semi-waterlogged for extended periods.
It is also important that these pasture species perform well in non-waterlogged situations.
Pastures that survived the long 2017 to early 2020 drought and then the run of wet years since are, therefore, especially valuable to a long-term pasture.
Note, even in areas inundated for long periods, a lot of native and even introduced species can have reasonable levels of surviving seed that will allow for pasture regeneration.
Also, commonly seed from other non-flooded areas will blow in for pasture regeneration.
A few summer-growing perennial grasses have survived well in many areas experiencing semi-waterlogging over autumn, winter and spring.
Paspalum (Paspalum dilatatum) on our property has been especially impressive.
It is a naturalised grass, originating early post-European arrival days, most likely accidentally, and has established itself across the nation via creeks and areas prone to periodic waterlogging.
A few years ago, we deliberately sowed it, via purchased seed, with Premier digit grass and bambatsi panic in a paddock prone to waterlogging.
Like most perennial grasses, paspalum feed quality is a reflection of soil fertility and grazing management.
Once established, it seems to be pretty drought-hardy, at least in medium to higher rainfall areas.
An aspect to be mindful of is that seed can become infected with ergot (fungus Claviceps paspali), which can cause nervous staggers in livestock.
The risk seems to be mainly related to in-head paspalum dominant pastures.
Bambatsi panic and Floren bluegrass are two other tropical grasses that have good tolerance to waterlogging.
Kikuyu also often survived well and quickly provided good feed as conditions dried out.
These are relatively hardy species surviving well through many dry as well as wet seasons.
Even species not rated well for waterlogging tolerance, such as Premier digit, have often survived waterlogging better than commonly expected but were much slower to recommence good growth.
Of the temperate perennial grasses, tall fescue generally has the best tolerance to semi-waterlogging, with phalaris also commonly surviving relatively well.
Perennial and annual ryegrass also coped with prolonged semi-waterlogged conditions.
In our case, annual ryegrass has almost thrived under these conditions as part of mixed species pasture, including native and tropical species based.
A legume almost impossible to purchase seed of, slender serradella (Ornithopus pinnatus), varieties Jabala and Westport, have performed well on our property, as well as on other farms that have it established as part of their pasture mix.
One can only hope someone in the seed industry takes this species to heart.
More than 30 years ago, Narrabri farmer Don McFarlane and Narrabri district agronomist Rob Everleigh showed how well this plant performed in shallow lighter soils over sodic clay.
Some seed has periodically been available, and several years ago, we purchased some of it.
Sub clovers from the "yaninnicum" group, such as moderate to hard-seeded varieties like Gosse, Hatrik, Narrikup and Riverina, generally suit soils that periodically experience moderate waterlogging.
Prima gland is another useful clover rated as having moderate tolerance to waterlogging.
In our experience, it has not been as good as slender serradella, but still worthwhile and long-term persistence.
Balansa clover, with a range of varieties suited to high and low rainfall areas and with good levels of hard seed, is a long-recognised winter legume with good waterlogging tolerance.
Depending on the environment, other species with waterlogging tolerance include white clover, tall wheat grass, puccinella and setaria.
Many non-waterlogged tolerant species that have often not done well this past year, provided they have good levels of hard seed, will be there for the drier and more "normal" years.
The ability of a species to persist during very wet as well as very dry conditions is a feature required for an "ideal pasture" in much of Australia's erratic rainfall environment.
