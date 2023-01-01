Tributes flow for 'down to earth' bull rider

Tributes are flowing for the 'down to earth' bull rider who was killed at popular Queensland rodeo on New Year's Eve.
Hue Mills, 25, from the New England was competing at Warwick Show and Rodeo Society's New Years Eve Rodeo when he was kicked by a bull while he was on the ground.
He sustained chest injuries and was taken to hospital where he later died.
The rodeo community and his hometown of Atholwood has paid tribute to Mr Mills with thousands of messages in support for his family posted on social media.
Patrick Everingham, Lismore posted on Facebook that Mr Mills was "one of the nicest most humble friendly upstanding people" he had ever met.
"His down to earth personality was one you couldn't help but admire," Mr Everingham posted.
Fords Family Store, Texas also posted that they were shocked and devastated to lose a 'great community member'.
"Devastating to lose not only one of our customers...but also a great community member," the post said.
"Our hearts and thoughts go out to the Mills family at this terrible time."
