Secret to longevity for our centurion studs

The livestock industry has been the mainstay of the state's economy since it was founded in 1788.
The impetus given to the wool industry as a means of making the colony financially independent led to the creation of stations and estates, which focused on breeding better breeds of livestock.
Far reaching families imported cattle and sheep, mostly from England, to form significant seedstock businesses and with the intention of founding pastoral dynasties.
But how many succeeded?
Related reading: Meet 30 sheep young guns under 30
This series "Legacy of Generations" celebrates those studs which have survived the challenges of family disintegration, droughts, floods and commodity price upheavals along with the inevitable change of breeding fads and consumer taste.
The Land has put together this list of studs who have reached the centenary milestone across sheep and beef. It's not an exhaustive list.
We will look at these operations throughout the year and why they have managed to stand the test of time.
Wanganella Merino, Wanganella: 1861
Hazeldean Merino, Cooma: 1865
Caroonboon Merino, Wanganella: 1870
Weebollabolla Shorthorn, Moree: 1873
Willurah Merino, Conargo: 1876
Mumblebone Merino, Wellington: 1879
Haddon Rig Merino, Warren: 1882
Willandra Merino, Jerilderie: 1886
Bocoble Merino, Dunedoo: 1893
Bald Blair and Eastern Plains Angus, Guyra - 1898
Raby Merino, Balladoran: 1898
Bundemar Merino, Baldry: 1901 flock 11 1892 flock 12
Merryville Merino, Boorowa: 1903
Egelabra Merino, Warren: 1906
Goolgumbla Merino, Jerilderie: 1908
Womboota Border Leicester, Moama - 1914
Gleneith Border Leicester, Ganmain: 1922
Mullengudgery Merinos, Nyngan: 1923
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.