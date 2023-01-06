The Land
Coorong couple raise carp's reputation as an eating fish

QM
By Quinton McCallum
January 6 2023 - 2:00pm
Changing the perception of carp, and commercial fishermen, is a passion for Meningie's Tracy and Glen Hill.

IT has been more than a decade in the making, but Glen and Tracy Hill are slowly, but surely, succeeding in making carp mainstream.

QM

Quinton McCallum

Local News

