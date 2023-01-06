The Land
First-cross ewes at Yass sell to $322

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated January 6 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 3:30pm
John, Jill and Phillip Granger, Gunning, sold 140 July/August '21 drop, September-shorn first-cross ewes sired by Retallack Border Leicester rams for $322.

An overblown spring on the Southern Tablelands was evident during the sale of first-cross ewes at South Eastern Livestock Exchange, Yass, when quality was an issue for the 9050 sheep yarded on Friday.

