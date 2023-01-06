First-cross ewes at Yass sell to $322

An overblown spring on the Southern Tablelands was evident during the sale of first-cross ewes at South Eastern Livestock Exchange, Yass, when quality was an issue for the 9050 sheep yarded on Friday.
Many sheep were showing the effect of the big season, with many pens presented a little bit below the standard the vendors would prefer.
And the values paid today reflected the condition of the sheep, and it was also felt the market was back at least $30 and more in places due to a correction in store sheep prices across the board.
Jim Hindmarsh, Harton and Company director Nick Harton thought the sale was "tough enough" across the "mixed condition" yarding.
"The top end of the one and half year ewes presented in very good order and sold accordingly, with many pens going to repeat buyers," Mr Harton said.
""But the grown ewes tailed off, showing a tough season with too much pasture growth and buyers were a bit reluctant to pay too much for them.
"There were some very good runs of ewe lambs and a premium was paid for the shorn lambs."
Mr Harton pointed to the pen of March/April 2022 drop ewe lambs, October-shorn sold by the Kember family, Ganmain, for $282.
"They were an outstanding line of young ewes," he said.
"The woolly lambs were also in reasonable condition, but buyers were reluctant to buy lambs that needed shearing and prices paid reflected the current store market."
A top price of $322 was paid for the 6215 one and half year ewes which averaged $220.64; while the 2751 ewe lambs sold to $282 and averaged $150.84.
Two pens of older ewes with lambs sold to $182 and averaged $175.69.
The top price of one and half year ewes at $322 was paid for 140 July/August '21 drop, September-shorn sired by Retallack Border Leicester rams on behalf of John, Jill and Phillip Granger, Gunning.
Other good sales of the grown ewes included $288 for 150 September '21 drop, August-shorn sold by Floweburn Pastoral Co, Peelwood: $312 for 80 July/August '21 drop, November-shorn sold by C, TJ and SE Storrier, Crookwell, and $276 for 194 July/August '21 drop, October-shorn and out of western bred Merino ewes sold by JV and NG Sturgiss, Braidwood.
In the pens of ewe lambs, the Kember family, Ganmain, sold 198 March/April '22 drop, October-shorn, sired by Gleneith Super Borders put of western Riverina-bred Merino ewes for $282.
Other good sales included $200 paid for 108 April '22 drop, October-shorn by Retallack Border Leicester rams from Yarrawonga and Mumblebone-blood Merino ewes on account Tulla Park Pastoral Co, Yass, and $152 for 75 August/September '22 drop, December-shorn when offered by B and N Kennedy, Crookwell.
Local prime lamb producers competed with buyers from Narrawa, Rugby, Crookwell, Goulburn and Young.
Agents associated with SELX Yass operated during the sale.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
