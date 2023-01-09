Vale Don Phillips: Wool industry remembers the life of 'a true gentleman'

The wool industry has lost another of its keen adherents with the death of Don Phillips.
Condolence messages posted on Facebook included - 'A true gentleman' - and 'A remarkable hard working man who started from humble beginnings. His success was inspiring and it was a pleasure to have known him.'
The Land also extends to the Phillips family its deepest sympathy.
Donald James Phillips of Yarrawonga Merino stud, Harden, passed away on Friday 6 January aged 92.
His service will be held at St Patricks Catholic church Cooma, Wednesday 18 January at 1pm.
He is survived by his wife Thea, son Steven, daughter in law Liz, and grandchildren Georgia and Sam.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.