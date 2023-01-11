Floodwater may have cleared in many parts of the state - our thoughts remain with those downstream in the Murray-Darling - but the impacts will remain for quite some time.
Along with widespread damage to homes, businesses and the seemingly endless potholes on our roads, the proliferation of weeds across the countryside has reminded farmers of the increasing biosecurity risks.
NSW Farmers has been vocal about the need for stronger pest and weed management for some time now, and we will continue to raise the importance of this issue as the state election approaches.
As part of a suite of changes, we are calling for an independent Natural Resource Regulator to enforce management of public lands such as National Parks and Crown lands.
While there is already a legal requirement to manage public lands, NSW Farmers has noticed a lackadaisical approach from some authorities to this responsibility.
More private land is being turned into National Parks, but funding and resourcing for the necessary maintenance of these lands is not keeping pace with the change.
This poor management heavily impacts farmers.
A farmer can do everything possible on his or her side of the fence to keep pests and weeds at bay, but has no control over what happens on the other side.
The problem - as we know all too well after so much water and now a lot of sunlight - is that weeds and their seeds don't respect boundaries. This is a costly and increasing problem.
As well as a regulator, we are calling for ongoing funding and resourcing for National Parks management, especially those newly-declared across western NSW; ongoing sustainable funding for Local Land Services to undertake pests and weeds management; and a review and standardisation of regional plans for pests and weeds.
It may not be the flashiest of issues, but we must have a robust and competent system of control and accountability to get on top of pests and weeds once and for all.
