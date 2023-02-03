HICKS Beef has once again proved they are consistent performers in the Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial, winning overall grand champion team.
Andrew and Anne Hicks, along with their son Tom and daughter-in-law Kate, of the Holbrook-based operation took out the prestigious award for 2023 during Friday's presentation dinner held at Romano's Hotel, Wagga Wagga.
Their pen of five Australian Beef Composite steers scored a total of 790.5 points from a possible 1000 to take out the top spot on the podium.
The Hicks' top-team scored 60 more points than last year's winning team from James Millner, Rosedale Charolais, Blayney (730pts).
Seven points behind was first-time entrants Will and Melinda McCrohon, Culcairn, with a team of five Angus/Shorthorn cross steers which scored 783.5 points.
Victorian-based Barfold Beef, Barfold, returned with a team of Angus steers which placed third overall on 769.5 points, third for eating quality (average MSA Index of 64.510) and won the Riverine Premium Beef champion pen award.
Last year's eating quality winners, Baringa Pastoral Company, Walcha, returned to claim fourth overall with a team of Angus on 750 points. They also won Teys Certified Premium Black Angus champion pen, and were 10th overall for eating quality with an average MSA Index of 64.106.
Fifth place went to a second team of Australian Beef Composites from Hicks Beef on 741 points.
Shore Pastoral Trust, Tumut, were the first-time entrants which finished up sixth overall with a pen of Angus on 740.5 points. This team also were the reserve champion Teys Certified Premium Black Angus pen and sixth for eating quality with an average MSA Index of 64.276.
Two teams placed equal seventh overall on 736.5 points including Coota Park Blue-E, Woodstock with a pen of Blue-E steers and Wantabadgery Pastoral Company, Wantabadgery with a pen of purebred Angus steers.
Wantabadgery Pastoral Company's team was also the reserve champion carcase pen on 441.5 points out of 550 and the reserve champion Riverine Premium Beef pen.
Bryce Miller of Ladysmith, exhibited the champion carcase pen with his pen of Angus steers having a combined score of 444.5 points from 550. He also won the eating quality section with this team of steers having an average MSA Index of 64.786.
Ninth went to first-time entrant BC Bateman, also known as Gilmandyke Angus, Orange, with its team of purebred Angsu steers on 723 points.
Rounding out the top 10 on 721.5 points was a second team from Shore Pastoral Trust, Tumut.
About 110 attendees including entrants and their friends and families, industry representatives and sponsors, were treated to the event's own beef during the dinner.
1st Hicks Beef, Holbrook (Australian Beef Composites) - 790pts
2nd WC & MA McCrohon, Culcairn (Angus/Shorthorn) - 783.5pts
3rd Barfold Beef, Barfold, Vic (Angus) - 769.5pts
4th Baringa Pastoral Company, Walcha (Angus) - 750pts
5th Hicks Beef, Holbrook (Australian Beef Composites) - 741pts
6th Shore Pastoral Trust, Tumut (Angus) - 740.5pts
=7th Coota Park Blue-E, Woodstock (Blue-E) - 736.5pts
=7th Wantabadgery Pastoral Company, Wantabadgery (Angus) - 736.5pts
9th BC Bateman/Gilmandyke Angus, Orange (Angus) - 723pts
10th Shore Pastoral Trust, Tumut (Angus) - 721.5pts
Champion (equal): Hicks Beef, Holbrook (Australian Beef Composite) - 300/350pts
Reserve champion: Coota Park Blue-E, Woodstock (Blue-E) - 290/350pts
Champion: Bryce Miller, Ladysmith (Angus) - 444.5/550pts
Reserve champion: Wantabadgery Pastoral Company, Wantabadgery (Angus) - 441.5/550pts
Champion: Barfold Beef, Barfold, Vic (Angus)
Reserve champion: Wantabadgery Pastoral Company, Wantabadgery (Angus)
Champion: Baringa Pastoral Company, Walcha (Angus)
Reserve champion: Shore Pastoral Trust, Tumut (Angus)
Purebred Angus steers once again nearly had a clean sweep of the eating quality medal section of the 2023 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial, with all but one of the top 10 teams consisting of purebred Angus cattle and the other being an Angus cross pen.
Four of the top 10 producers in the eating quality section were first-time entrants.
TOP 10 MSA INDEXES
