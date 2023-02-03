The Land
Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial 2023: Results summary

By Alexandra Bernard & Kate Loudon
Updated February 4 2023 - 9:02am, first published 7:00am
Hicks Beef took home Grand Champion. Photo by Alexandra Bernard

HICKS Beef has once again proved they are consistent performers in the Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial, winning overall grand champion team.

