Sean Ballinger was a Merino man through and through.
He loved ram sales and shows, taking his time to look over the rams, checking the wool.
But he also loved having a chat and a laugh with other Merino producers, and giving a piece of advice here and there.
And even though his family will face their first ram sale for his beloved Waverley Downs Merino stud without him in February, they know they are carrying on his lifelong dream.
Sean passed away in September after an illness, but for his wife Judith and son James, Waverley Downs stud will continue on with the same passion into the future.
Sean worked with Merinos his entire life. His parents were wool growers, so growing up with sheep became part of every day.
As well as breeding his own commercial Merino flock, Sean worked with Kevin and Jane Leader on their Waverley Downs stud, which was just up the road from the Ballinger family's property, Lecoin, at Delungra.
When Kevin and Jane decided to sell the stud in 1998, there was no one other than Sean that they entrusted to carry on the Waverley Downs Merino stud.
"They offered to sell the stud to us," his wife Judith said.
"We didn't hesitate.
Sean loved talking to people when he was showing and judging. He liked to offer advice to new breeders. but he would also take advice and wanted to learn. Our sale was always a bit of a party with a ram sale thrown in.- Judith Ballinger, Waverley Downs Merino stud
"Sean was very passionate about Merinos, and this was an opportunity to take that passion even further in having a stud rather than just a commercial flock."
"He continued on from what Kevin and Jane started," James said.
"We have moved towards a more modern type Merino, with a larger frame and plainer body."
Today the Waverley Downs flock runs around 350 stud ewes, with an average micron of 17.
At the stud's 2022 shearing, the young ewes cut on average 7.13 kilograms of wool a head.
Cutting more wool per head was a goal for Sean.
"He also wanted a good ewe base with mothering ability. He was a big believer in culling ewes that weren't up to scratch," Judith said.
And it is paying off - the Ballinger family weaned 118 per cent out of the ewes that joined.
"We wanted fleece weight and lambs weaned, as well as a bigger frame and easy-care sheep," James said.
"The clients have been really happy with the product.
"If someone has improved their flock by using your rams, it gives us a lot of satisfaction."
The stud breeds both horned and polled rams, with the more traditional horned rams based on Merryville stud, Boorowa, genetics.
The polled rams Sean introduced from Welly Gully stud, Mitchell, Queensland, and Glenlea Park stud, Pinnaroo, SA, improved both staple length and body structure.
James said their polled rams were a plainer type, with a longer staple and more on the fine side.
"The horned rams have just been bred for so long, but I think polled rams are a big part of the future," he said.
Sean became such a respected Merino breeder that he was asked to judge at numerous shows, including Dubbo National Sheep Show, Australian Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo, Sydney Royal and Great Southern Supreme Merino.
Judith said Sean particularly loved shows and sales.
"He loved talking to people when he was showing and judging," she said.
"He liked to offer advice to new breeders, but he would also take advice and wanted to learn."
Waverley Downs sheep became a standout at several shows, having plenty of success at Sydney Royal, Great Southern Supreme Merino Show and Dubbo National Sheep Show.
Sean was also the president of the Armidale Ram Show and Sale for three years.
Both James and his younger brother Sam grew up working with Merinos.
Sam went into the Defence Force, and helps out when he is home.
But James came home in 2018 to work full time on the farm, learning beside his father.
The Ballinger family also runs a farming operation, growing a rotation of faba beans, sorghum, wheat, barley and oats.
Sean's illness returned in June 2019, but his positive attitude remained.
"He was so driven to beat the cancer, but as things progressed, finding that balance with him still being able to work and his illness was a challenge," Judith said.
"But he never complained or gave in, even if he couldn't do the physical work. His knowledge was so valuable going forward with the stud for James and myself to continue with his work."
James said his dad was a very driven and passionate Merino breeder.
"He never did anything by halves," he said.
One thing the Ballinger family has been working towards is electronic tagging.
In the future they plan to begin recording their traits through Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) for their clients.
Sean had always carried out fleece weighing, body weights and micron testing.
"We are not going to revolve around statistics, but clients are after them and it's something that is useful for them," James said.
The Ballinger family also intends to build its stud ewe numbers to 500 head, and to start showing rams again.
Waverley Downs stud will hold its 30th annual sale on February 4 at Lecoin, offering 60 rams, including 25 polled rams.
It will be a difficult day for the Ballinger family, but they are very proud of the rams to go under the hammer.
"It will be our first without him. It has been the first everything without him - first harvest, first shearing," James said.
"But the rams are looking good, and have very even wool on them."
Judith said Sean always loved the sale.
"It was always a bit of a party with a ram sale thrown in," she said. "It was a good chance to catch up with everyone. James, Sam and I would like to thank all the Merino industry for the support shown over the years to Sean and our family."
