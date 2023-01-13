Scott Thrift grew up near the small town of Manilla on the North West Slopes, and by the time he was 15 years old, he could shear 60 sheep a day. In today's sheds, with the rate of around $5.50 a head, it's money not to be sneezed at. But, in the mid-1980s, the classers ran the sheds, and all Scott wanted to be was a wool classer.