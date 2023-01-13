The Land
Home/News

Dubbo expert always wanted to be a classer

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
January 13 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enid Capel, co-principal Bungulla Merino stud, Manilla, Jack Johnston, Wyralla, Dirranbandi, Queensland, Jock Capel, Bungulla, Elders stud stock and sheep specialist Scott Thrift, Dubbo, and Kimberley Clark, Wyralla.

Starting a working life dedicated to sheep and wool production could not be better served if your father was a shearer and a share farmer in his spare time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.