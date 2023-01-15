Bocoble, Hollow Mount share Merino honours in Canberra| Photos

The Great Southern Supreme Merino show returned to Canberra after a two year hiatus due to Covid, and although there were only 186 entries, the standard was very high.
Committee president, George Merriman, Merryville, Boorowa, said it was very pleasing after two years to see so many Merino breeders keen to to enter and show their sheep.
"We had a good hard core of dedicated people happy to gear up and prepare sheep for their local shows and for Sydney," he said.
"It was unfortunate with limited numbers of sale rams for the first time in the history of the show and sale, the consensus was to exhibit them for private treaty."
The supreme exhibit awarded the Kevin 'Dusty' Coves Memorial Trophy was shown by Hayden Cox and his father Malcolm, Bocoble, Eumungerie.
The four-tooth superfine ram had graduated through the superfine classes to be judged champion March-shorn ram and grand champion Merino ram before being sashed the supreme exhibit.
Judge for the superfine classes, Brett Picker, Bigga, said the ram was worthy of the supreme accolade.
"It was a unanimous decision by all judges, Mr Picker said.
"The ram had a well nourished fleece, with bright and long staple length grown on a ram with a strong constitution.
"He was a great exhibit for the superfine breed, is very productive and had terrific presence."
Judges:
The group awards, for three rams and two ewes were won by Ken Wolf, Hollow Mount, Bigga, who paraded the March-shorn group, winner of the Roger Birtles Memorial trophy, and the August-shorn group.
Speaking for the judges, Garry Kopp said it is always great to see the teams come out.
"They are a very important part of the show," he said.
"And when you are able to present five sheep of a consistent type, you as a breeder should be acknowledged for your skill and commitment.
"It is the pinnacle of a studs achievement."
At smoko, Wal Merriman called for a moments silence in remembrance of the late and great supporters of the Great Southern Supreme Merino show - Rob Peden, (Bullamilita, Goulburn), Sean Ballinger (Waverley Downs, Delungra), John 'Sam' Phillips (Thalabah, Laggan) and Don Phillips (Yarrawonga, Harden).
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
