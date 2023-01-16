Sponsored by Coopers Health and Allflex, the 2023 Great Southern Supreme Merino show was back with a 'bang' in Canberra last Sunday with 186 Merino and Poll Merino sheep penned for competition.
Committee president George Merriman welcomed the return after two years of 'stop-start' due to the Covid pandemic social restrictions.
"It was very pleasing to be back after two years," Mr Merriman said.
"Everyone was quite keen to enter and show their sheep, though some studs has already sold their rams and hadn't prepared ewes due to the disruption. But we still had a hard core of people happy to prepare for local shows and Sydney."
Mr Merriman paid tribute to those breeders who had travelled from afar like the McCauchie family, Terrick West, Prairie, Victoria, and Judith Ballinger and her son James, from Waverley Downs, Delungra.
They competed with studs from the Riverina, southwest slopes, central west, southern tablelands and the Monaro.
Judges were:
The supreme exhibit was paraded by Hayden Cox and his father Malcolm, Bocoble, Eumungerie.
The ram had graduated through the four-tooth March-shorn superfine wool classes under judge Brett Picker, before being judged champion superfine ram, champion March-shorn ram and grand champion Merino ram.
His fleece measured 16.3 micron, 2.3 standard deviation and 99.9 percent Comfort Factor.
"It was a unanimous decision," Brett Picker said. "The ram had a well nourished fleece, with bright and long staple length grown on a ram with a strong constitution. He was a great exhibit for the superfine breed, is very productive and had terrific presence."
