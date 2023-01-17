The Land
Home/News
Breaking

Two dead, two others injured in horror crash on Bruxner Highway near Boggabilla, north of Moree

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
January 17 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are on scene investigating the fatal crash. Picture from file

TWO people are dead and another two patients, believed to be children, have been injured in a horror crash on Tuesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.