TWO people are dead and another two patients, believed to be children, have been injured in a horror crash on Tuesday afternoon.
Police, paramedics and fire crews, as well as other emergency service personnel, are at the scene on the Bruxner Highway near Boggabilla, north of Moree.
ACM has confirmed two people have been killed in the single vehicle crash, which occurred just after midday on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for Ambulance NSW said paramedics were called to treat multiple patients in a single vehicle crash.
The spokesperson confirmed two young patients, believed to be children, suffered cuts and bruises in the crash.
Paramedics are treating them at the scene, but the spokesperson said the injuries are believed to be minor.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter from Tamworth has been tasked to the scene.
Police said the road is closed and is expected to remain closed for sometime, with motorists urged to avoid the area.
Officers are examining the roadway and investigations are continuing.
A report will now be prepared for the coroner.
More to come.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
