NSW EPA has introduced its first climate change policy and action plan

Andrew Norris
Andrew Norris
Updated January 20 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 12:45pm
Feedlots will be among the agricultural industries the NSW Environmental Protection Authority will be asking about emissions and waste containment and whether current standards remain adequate. File picture

Emissions will now be classed the same as any other pollutant, as the NSW Environment Protection Authority rolls out its first Climate Change Policy and Action Plan 2023-26, outlining a bold set of actions that will help NSW reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

