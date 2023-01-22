The Land
Several new winter wheat crop varieties give growers more choice in 2023

By Bob Freebairn
Updated January 23 2023 - 11:02am, first published 5:00am
A view of extensive winter crop variety research conducted at the Narrabri Wheat Research Centre. Research like this is conducted on many sites across Australia to assess crop breeding progress and to test new lines before release. Picture supplied

New wheat varieties for 2023 include RGT Waugh, LongReach Scotch, Brumby, Jillaroo, Kingston, LongReach Anvil CL Plus and Reilly.

