Skirt The Law kept her race record in perfect score when she swept down the middle of the track to impressively take the $2 million The Star Magic Millions Two-Year-Old Classic at the rain-delayed meeting at the Gold Coast on Thursday.
The filly's success is a major victory for Queensland, being trained at Eagle Farm by Tony Gollan, ridden by Ryan Maloney, and bred in the Sunshine State at the Kruger family's Lyndhurst Stud.
Connections of the Warwick-located property sold Skirt The Law for $170,000 to her conditioner and partners at the 2022 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale.
Also banking $330,000 of the Magic Millions possible $500,000 Racing Women's Bonus, Skirt The Law adds a new dimension to the sire record of the Lyndhurst Stud-based More Than Ready sire, Better Than Ready.
Skirt The Law defeated the Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained pair Platinum Jubilee (cost $600,000 by Zoustar) and Summer Loving ($425,000, Exceed And Excel) in third spot.
Better Than Ready had another major program-winning representative when four-year-old Alpine Edge won the $1 million Racing Queensland Magic Millions.
Father-son duo Richard and Will Freedman celebrated their biggest training win as a pair when Fashion Legend - a $260,000 buy, won the $2 million Magic Millions Three-Year-Old Guineas.
By Northern Meteor stallion Deep Field, which stands at Newgate Farm, Aberdeen, Fashion Legend just pipped Yellow Brick - which is by Aquis-based first crop sire The Mission (by Choisir).
While he may not have had a $1 million yearling (almost at $900,000), Darley's Irish-bred shuttler Blue Point (by Shamardal) was the leading first crop sire by average at the recent Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale.
Shuttling to Godolphin's Northwood Park at Seymour, Victoria, the champion European sprinter had 16 youngsters sell for a $378,125 average.
Coolmore Stud's first crop US-bred shuttler, Justify, had a seven-figure representative when the first foal of champion mare Sunlight sold for $1.4 million to Yu Long Investments.
Another Darley shuttle stallion, the GB-bred Too Darn Hot (by Dubawi), which visits Godolphin's Kelvinside at Aberdeen, had one $1 million yearling. This was for Vinery Stud's filly from group winner Enhibaar.
Popular Sydney galloper Pierata (trained by Greg Hickman at Warwick Farm and now at stud at Aquis, Queensland) had his first yearlings sell, with 25 selling for an average of $263,000, including a top of $800,000 for a filly from dual group one winner Loving Gaby.
Meanwhile, Vinery Stud's first crop sire, Exceedance, was responsible for the highest price at $250,000 of book two of the Magic Millions sale. The Exceedance filly is a half-sister to Magic Millions Two-Year-Old Classic runner Croatian Belle, and was produced from Croatian, selling to Newcastle trainer Todd Howlett and Sean Dyson.
The second top at $225,000 was a colt by Eureka Stud's Spirit Of Boom.
Book two results tallied 219 sold lots (from 293 lots offered) for a $13.7 million gross and a $62,550 average.
Smokeshow's win at Randwick on Saturday gave Goulburn conditioner, Danielle Seib, her fourth ATC TAB Highway Handicap winner.
An $80,000 graduate from the Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale, Smokeshow is by Written Tycoon horse Winning Rupert, which stands at Grandview Stud, Queensland.
Leading Taddy's win late last year at Pinjarra has come in time for connections of the seven second crop youngsters by Western Australian-based stallion Ducimus, which are bound for the Magic Millions Perth Yearling Sale next month.
Standing at Rivercrest Park, Leading Taddy is the first winner by Ducimus, a Snitzel horse which was a sale-topping $700,000 graduate at the 2016 Inglis Premier Yearling Sale at Melbourne.
Team Hawkes prepared the colt to win two races, including the juvenile VRC Talindert Stakes-LR at Flemington.
Ducimus was produced from Beauty World, who produced five stakes winners.
Leading Taddy cost $65,000 at the 2022 Magic Millions Perth Yearling Sale.
