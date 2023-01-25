The Land
Home/News

Skirt The Law wins The Star Magic Millions Two-Year-Old Classic in impressive style

By Virginia Harvey
January 25 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Skirt The Law kept her race record in perfect score when she swept down the middle of the track to impressively take the $2 million The Star Magic Millions Two-Year-Old Classic at the rain-delayed meeting at the Gold Coast on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.