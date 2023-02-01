The Land
Cotton gin for Colly Blue

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
February 1 2023 - 12:00pm
Agri Hub Pty Ltd, which already owns the Carroll cotton gin, has proposed to build a $15.3m gin between Spring Ridge and Premer. Picture by Simon Chamberlain.

A development application to construct a $15.3 million cotton gin near the village of Colly Blue has been received by the Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC).

