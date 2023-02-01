A development application to construct a $15.3 million cotton gin near the village of Colly Blue has been received by the Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC).
The development application has been submitted by Agri Hub Pty Ltd, owned by Scott and Trudy Davies, who also own the Carroll cotton gin.
The proposed site is adjacent to the Tamarang rail siding on the Coonabarabran Road, and the allotment of land is about 200 hectares. The site is midway between Spring Ridge and Premer.
The single rail line from Werris Creek to Binnaway bisects the property for about 500 metres.
The proposed cotton gin will have a capacity of at most 30,000 tonnes a year, the development application stated.
The project aims to establish a successful cotton ginning business servicing the needs of local cotton growers and supplying cotton seed to the nearby feedlots at Caroona and Quirindi.
The application will be on exhibition from January 25, 2023, to February 9, 2023. A copy of the application and accompanying plans are available for viewing in the council's administration building on Station St, Quirindi, and on the LPSC website (www.liverpoolplains.nsw.gov.au).
The gin would be built in stages, with the first stage being a storage area for cotton bales to allow the new development to take and store bales before the gin is completed.
The development application also stated that the LPSC produces more than 60,000 bales of irrigated and dryland cotton a year.
The gin will employ six people all year round and up to 20 people for four to five months during the peak ginning season when it will operate for 24 hours a day.
