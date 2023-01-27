The Land
Home/News

Impeccable cattle country a stone's throw from the beach

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
January 27 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

IMPRESSIVELY developed 202 hectare (500 acre) property Coopawilli runs 250 high quality Angus cows just a stone's throw from the beaches of the Coffs Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.