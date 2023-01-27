Impeccable cattle country a stone's throw from the beach

IMPRESSIVELY developed 202 hectare (500 acre) property Coopawilli runs 250 high quality Angus cows just a stone's throw from the beaches of the Coffs Coast.
Located 15km from Coffs Harbour, the well designed, gently undulating property features mostly open grasslands with 28ha of pristine rainforest.
The property is an aggregation of four freehold titles and is divided into about 40 paddocks with most connected by laneways to the cattle yards.
There are water troughs in each paddock, serviced by tanks. There are also two bores, an 82 megalitre storage dam with a 44ML pumping licence from Bucca Creek which runs through the property, along with and two additional creeks.
The impeccably engineered working infrastructure includes a set of 300 head capacity steel cattle yards that have a covered work area with a crush, scales, RFID reader. There is also a separate set of undercover calf yards
Connected to the cattle yards by a breezeway is an amenities block, office, chemical storage, shower, wash down bays and dog enclosures. There is also abundant associated shedding.
The two main homes fully renovated three years ago including new roofs, plumbing, wiring, cladding, windows, insulation, plasterboard and fitted with Miele and Smeg appliances.
The two bedroom cottage which provides additional accommodation for visitors.
There is also want a four bedroom manager's residence.
The property also has its own jetty, diving platform, boat ramp and motocross track.
Contact Bruce Birch, 0428 363 063, or Andrew Starr, 0428 792 466, Ray White Rural NSW.
