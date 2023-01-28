INVERELL, NSW, property Lorraine is a 692 hectare (1711 acre) mixed farming enterprise well suited to breeding and/or finishing livestock.
Complemented by fodder production, the property located 15km from Inverell has about 323ha (800 acres) of arable country.
The carrying capacity is estimated at 350 breeders.
Lorrraine has predominantly basalt soils with a mix of black, chocolate and red basalts also present. There is also about 8ha of granite country.
Water is supplied by three bores, including two that are equipped with solar pumps supplying tanks 14 troughs, and seven dams. A further eight still-to-be-connected troughs are also included in the sale.
The property has an elevation of up to 584m and an average annual rainfall of about 760mm (30 inches).
Lorraine also has a neat and tidy three bedroom brick home with a newly renovated kitchen and a large office.
Other improvement include a four bay machinery shed, new workshop with a concrete floor, hay shed with power and an enclosed section and three silos.
The cattle yards are equipped with a loading ramp and a crush. There are also older style sheep yards and shearing shed, which are in need of repair.
Lorraine will be auctioned by Elders in Inverell on February 16.
Contact Jaimie Pay, 0400 183 714, Elders, Inverell.
