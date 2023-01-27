A Poll Merino ram topped the Nerstane sale at $16,000, while a Merino ram sold for $9000 with a reduced clearance of about 75 per cent for the catalogue of 199 sires.
The offering of 34 Poll Merinos averaged $3441, while in the Merino section, 118 rams averaged $2767.
The buyers of the top-priced ram were Robert and Rachel Johnston, Nwovelong, Bugaldie, who will use their new sire for breeding their own flock rams.
Mr Johnston said the family runs about 1200 ewes, and the plan is to join the ram to some of the top selected ewes in the flock.
The Johnstons said the plan is to use the ram to reduce their micron and produce an easier combing wool.
Mrs Johnston, a wool classer who has worked through the New England and western NSW regions like Lightning Ridge, said the ram would be run with 60 to 70 of the best ewes to provide them with potential sires.
Nerstane co-principal Hamish McLaren said the ram's sire, Poll 160007 out of a Nerstane Poll ET ewe, had bred very well, and this was the last of his progeny to be offered in the 2023 sale.
The top-priced Merino was sired by Nerstane 160170 and bought by Robert Cox, RJ Livestock, Valley View, Manildra.
"I'm thrilled with this ram; I get a bit nervous buying rams, but this one I really like.
"He's got a big frame and some good wool indexes, and I've classed out some special ewes to join to him. So I hope I can breed some good rams," Mr Cox said.
Mr Cox also bought a son of T279 for $4000.
"He's a bit smaller than the other ram, but he's still got a lot of good traits," he said.
Mr Cox said the run of three wet seasons had been a bonus for him in sheep selection criteria.
"It's a good thing I can have a perfect look at the rams and see how they stand up to the weather," he said.
Repeat volume buyers were active at the sale. Rockvale Farms, Rockvale Station, Armidale, bought 11 rams to a top of $5000 three times, averaging $3454.
Veolia Environmental Service, Tarrago, bought nine rams to $5000, averaging $3666, while Noan Pastoral Company, Tooraweena, bought 14 rams to a top of $3000, twice for an average of $1857.
Lindy Crossley, Glenwirra, Ophir, bought six rams to a top of $3000, averaging $1916, while Birrahlee Grazing, Kentucky, bought six rams for an average of 1916, with five of the rams at the equal top price of $2000.
One ram was sold to raise funds for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, with Angus Laurie, Deloraine, Walcha paying $2500 for a Poll Merino.
"We'll join him with some of our plainer skin ewes and hope to get some rams out of the joining," Mr Laurie said.
Demand for the cast-for-age flock ewes and stud ewes was limited. Three pens of ewes, totalling 73 head, averaged $200, while a line of 209 ewes made $190. A pen of 270 ewes also sold for $80 a head. Overall, 578 ewes average $136.
The selling agents were Elders and Adcock Partners, with Paul Dooley, the auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
