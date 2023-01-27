The Land
Home/News

Nerstane tops $16,000 for a Poll Merino and $9000 for a Merino ram

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
January 27 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elder's Shane Rule, Tamworth, auctioneer Paul Dooley, Rachel and Robert Johnston, Nwovelong, Bugaldie, Tom Henry, Elders Walcha and Hamish McLaren, Nerstane co-principal.

A Poll Merino ram topped the Nerstane sale at $16,000, while a Merino ram sold for $9000 with a reduced clearance of about 75 per cent for the catalogue of 199 sires.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.