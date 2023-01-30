The Land
Home/News

Lorelmo Merino sell heavily into southern states of the country

Andy Saunders
By Andy Saunders
Updated January 31 2023 - 10:29am, first published January 30 2023 - 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bill Walker, Murray Bridge with Ed Cordingley, Lorelmo alongside Tom Henry, Paul Dooley and Allan Laurie.

Lorelmo Poll Merino have kicked off their 2023 with a bang.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Saunders

Andy Saunders

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.