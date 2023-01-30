Lorelmo Poll Merino have kicked off their 2023 with a bang.
The Walcha based poll merino stud's annual ram sale proved to be a success with 95% of its sale draft selling. 74 from 78 poll merino rams sold with buyers from southern states of the country including Victoria and South Australia playing a large part within the sale.
An average of $2,189 and a top of $8,000 was achieved on Monday at the on-property sale compared to last years $2,562 average and $5,500 top.
South Australian Richard Harkness from Tintinara was the buyer of the top 2 priced rams paying $8,000 for Tag:210161 and $7,000 for Tag:210144.
Top Ram for the day of $8,000 weighed in a 64.5 kilograms with a Standard Deviation of 3, Fiber Diameter of 17.6 and 105% Eye Muscle Depth.
Second highest poll merino ram of $7,000 measured up at 65.5kilograms and had a 113% Eye Muscle Depth, 115% Fat Depth and a -1.4 Fibre Diameter Dev.
Reknown wool classer Bill Walker, Murray Bridge purchased the top rams on behalf of Mr Harkness.
"Richard {buyer} had a look over the sale draft and was looking for rams with micron reducing ability, whiteness and bold crimp appeal."
"The sire of both these rams Sire:L0172 has been entered into the South Australian Sire Evaluation Trial and he was pretty keen to get these genetics into his flock."
"Theirs not much waste with him {Sire:L0172} and within the evaluation we have noticed how good his Eye Muscle and Micron Reduction has been."
Steve Bulmer, Bolivia Station was the volume buyer for the day putting together a draft of 16 rams to an average of $1,062.
In 2022 Mr Bulmer was again the volume buyer at Lorlemo's sale with a completed draft of 26 rams just 12 months ago.
"Lorelmo rams are the only rams we use." said Mr Bulmer
"We like the big long staple wool added with the length and weight the rams give us."
Mr Bulmer of Bolivia Station will look to join over 7,000 ewes by the end of the year.
Although it was a very happy day for the Cordingley family of Lorelmo, it was an emotional day for one of their long term buyers of over 30 years John Beynon, Uralla.
Mr Beynon will be auctioning off his farm of 4,200 acres on the 30th March along with his entire merino flock. The reasoning behind his loyalty to the Lorelmo stud goes back to Dr Jim Watts who created the term "soft rolling skin wool" for Australian Merinos.
"The Cordingley family of Lorelmo have embraced Dr Watt's theories in their direction of breeding."
"We have based our entire flock of over 30 years from Lorlemo's genetics."
"Their genetics have given us exceptional results and has been so productive for us it has virtually brought us to shearing twice a year."
Bareela Pastoral Company of Barraba purchased 7 rams to an average of $2,000.
Return buyers J and M Andre, Millcent in South Australia bought 6 rams to a $2,416 average.
Lorelmo stud principal Ed Cordingley reflected on the sale as a "well rounded result".
"It's been very pleasing to clear majority of the rams, I think that's one of the key take outs from today."
"It's been great to have support from some of our loyal clients such as Steve from Bolivia Station {Volume Buyer} who has been a great supporter and it's very pleasing to be involved with operations such as their own."
"Our main focus in the past 12 months has been to maintain our white wool, the wet weather has really dictated that to us with over 1648mm in the past year we've had to get back to our core values to ensure we obtain this." said Mr Cordingley.
The sale was covered by Elders Walcha with Paul Dooley the guest auctioneer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.