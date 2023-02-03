The Land

Top Lorelmo sale ram heads south

Andy Saunders
By Andy Saunders
February 4 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bill Walker, vendor Ed Cordingley, Tom Henry and Allan Laurie from Elders Walcha and auctioneer Paul Dooley with the top and second top-priced rams.

Lorelmo Poll Merinos has kicked off 2023 with a bang.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Saunders

Andy Saunders

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.