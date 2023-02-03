Top Lorelmo sale ram heads south

Lorelmo Poll Merinos has kicked off 2023 with a bang.
Held on-property at Walcha, the Poll Merino stud's annual ram sale proved to be a success with 95 per cent of its sale draft selling.
All up, 74 from the 78 rams offered were sold to buyers from NSW, as well as Victoria and South Australia which also played a large part in the sale.
The sale averaged $2189 and sold to a top of $8000 on Monday, a pleasing result for the vendors, the Cordingley family, with last year's sale topping at $5500 and averaging $2562.
Richard Harkness, Tintinara, SA, was the buyer of the $8000 top-priced ram, Lorelmo 210161, and the $7000 second-top-priced ram, Lorelmo 210144.
The sale topper weighed in at 64.5 kilograms, measured a 17.6-micron, 3.0 standard deviation, and 105 per cent eye muscle depth figure.
The $7000 ram weighed 65.5kg with figures of 113pc EMD, 115pc fat depth and a -1.4 fibre diameter deviation.
Reknown wool classer Bill Walker, Murray Bridge, SA, purchased the top rams on behalf of Mr Harkness.
"Richard had a look over the sale draft and was looking for rams with micron reducing ability, whiteness and bold crimp appeal," Mr Walker said.
"The sire of both these rams (L0172) has been entered into the South Australian Sire Evaluation Trial.
"Theirs not much waste with him (L0172) and within the evaluation we have noticed how good his eye muscle and micron reduction has been."
Steve Bulmer, Bolivia Station, Bolivia near Deepwater, was the volume buyer, putting together a draft of 16 rams to an average of $1062.
This was the second consecutive year he was the volume buyer, having also purchased draft of 26 rams at the previous year.
While a happy day for the Cordingley family, it was also an emotional day for one of their long term clients of over 30 years, John Beynon, Uralla.
Mr Beynon will be auctioning off his farm of 1700 hectares in March, along with his entire Merino flock.
The reasoning behind his loyalty to the Lorelmo stud through the years traced back to the work of the soft rolling skin breeding theory founder, Dr Jim Watts.
"The Cordingley family of Lorelmo have embraced Dr Watt's theories in their direction of breeding," said Mr Beynon.
"We have based our entire flock of over 30 years from Lorlemo's genetics.
"Their genetics have given us exceptional results and has been so productive for us it has virtually brought us to shearing twice a year."
Other buyers included Bareela Pastoral Company, Barraba, which purchased seven rams to average $2000.
Return buyers J. and M. Andre, Millcent, SA, bought six rams to average $2416.
Lorelmo stud principal, Ed Cordingley, said the sale achieved a "well rounded result".
"It's been very pleasing to clear majority of the rams, I think that's one of the key take outs from today," he said.
"It's been great to have support from some of our loyal clients, such as Steve from Bolivia Station who has been a great supporter."
The sale was handled by Elders Walcha with Paul Dooley as auctioneer.
