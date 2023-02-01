Striking fashion statements lit up Tamworth Racecourse on Saturday afternoon as Ladies Day was staged.
Several hundred people descended on the track, with the popular annual event held beneath a pale blue sky and amongst high-octane thoroughbred action.
As the mercury hit the mid-30s, the ladies showcased colourful summer dresses and elaborate headwear - culminating with fashions on the field later in the day.
Michael Buckley - overseeing his last meeting as Tamworth Jockey Club general manager - said it was difficult to attract a big crowd in the wake of the Country Music Festival.
"But pleasing signs early," he said of the turnout.
"Hopefully once the day cools down a bit in the afternoon, we'll see some people roll in later in the day," he also said, adding that a crowd of 1000 would be the pass mark.
Alex Stafford, Stacey Ropa and Nikki Slatter travelled to the meeting from Singleton, and clearly went to considerable effort to look their best for the occasion.
They looked fabulous - their gorgeous frocks enhanced by bespoke headwear.
"We come every year," Ropa said of the event, adding: "I've got a couple of horses with [Tamworth trainer] Cody Morgan.
"So we come up today to support the day for Tamworth Jockey Club."
On the track, Morgan's six-year-old mare Game To Love (Ben Looker) won a 1000m maiden - beating the Brett Cavanough-trained Truffles (Braith Nock) by almost two lengths in race four.
In race five, the Sue Grills-trained Lavish Lady (Chelsea Hillier) won a home-straight duel against the Terry McCarthy-trained Panuara Boy (Ben Osmond) in a Class 1 handicap over 1000m.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
