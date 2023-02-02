Implementing sustainability measures into agribusiness imperative to survival

One of the biggest risks facing agribusiness right now is sustainability. Picture supplied

This is branded content for RSM Australia

Farming in Australia has always required resilience to survive an at-times hostile climate. However, new challenges and risks need new strategies to maintain that resilience. One of the biggest risks facing agribusiness right now is sustainability. That risk isn't limited to the effects of climate change; lucrative contracts are at stake.

RSM Australia manages risk for public and private companies across a variety of industries. Being slow to move on sustainability is a significant risk for any business right now. A rising tide of workers, consumers and investors want to see real action on climate change. The combined pressure of that tide is changing business partnerships.

For agribusiness in particular, supply chain management is emerging as a key risk factor. Governments and large businesses are vetting the 'green' credentials of their supply chains. The pressure will likely intensify as governments work towards achieving net zero targets by 2050. Expect increased investment and regulatory measures, and more countries mandating sustainability reporting.

It's not all bad news, though. Some people think there can be a focus only on the 'doom and gloom' and telling people about the risks that could ruin their business. However, RSM Australia works with businesses to help them build resilience to those risks - and also help them take advantage of the many opportunities that arise.

RSM Australia helps businesses create a sustainability roadmap to showcase their environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals and progress. This provides a competitive edge in a few areas:

Maintain existing contracts

Tender for new contracts

Attract increasingly eco-conscious employees (a distinct advantage in agriculture)

Be ahead of the impending regulatory curve

Increased efficiency and cost savings

RSM Australia can smooth your sustainable transition by easing access to funding incentives that support businesses in achieving their sustainability goals. Picture supplied

The smart business move is to start now. That could be a few small changes or revolutionising your entire business. Think of it as future-proofing your business operations over the longer-term.

Of course, managing change can be challenging - you want to 'go green' without sliding into the red. You need a clear understanding of the sustainability opportunities and corresponding risks involved.

You don't have to go through the sustainability journey alone. RSM Australia has a wide range of professionals in different fields linked to sustainability and ESG. You can leverage their expertise to help you manage impending government changes. RSM Australia can smooth your sustainable transition by easing access to funding incentives that support businesses in achieving their sustainability goals.

In fact, RSM Australia has worked with a number of businesses within agricultural spaces that have achieved great success integrating sustainability into their business operations. You can read about their experiences in RSM Australia's recent thinkBIG report on sustainability and ESG by clicking this link thinkBIG: Sustainability | RSM Australia. If you have any queries on how your business can benefit from integrating sustainability contact your local RSM Australia adviser today.