Recipients - Danny Flanery, Boorowa Community Landcare Group Australia Day Award 2023 - 'For long-standing commitment to supporting BCLG and improving biodiversity and resilience of his business through Landcare activities.' - Belinda Kelly, Boorowa Community Landcare Group Australia Day Award 2023 for 'Outstanding commitment to creating a climate resilient business and landscape through Landcare activities and for being a local advocate for threatened species in the Rugby area.' And presenters - Paul Cavanagh, Boorowa Community Landcare Group chairperson and Tom Reid , Boorowa Community Landcare Group vice-chair. Photo: BCLG supplied