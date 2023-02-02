The Land
Landcare commitment at Rugby recognised by award

February 3 2023 - 6:00am
Recipients - Danny Flanery, Boorowa Community Landcare Group Australia Day Award 2023 - 'For long-standing commitment to supporting BCLG and improving biodiversity and resilience of his business through Landcare activities.' - Belinda Kelly, Boorowa Community Landcare Group Australia Day Award 2023 for 'Outstanding commitment to creating a climate resilient business and landscape through Landcare activities and for being a local advocate for threatened species in the Rugby area.' And presenters - Paul Cavanagh, Boorowa Community Landcare Group chairperson and Tom Reid , Boorowa Community Landcare Group vice-chair. Photo: BCLG supplied

Belinda Kelly attended her first Landcare meeting in Boorowa in 1989 in response to the salinity crisis, which was occurring on the land between Boorowa, Reids Flat and Rugby, in the Southern Tablelands.

