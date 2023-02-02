Belinda Kelly attended her first Landcare meeting in Boorowa in 1989 in response to the salinity crisis, which was occurring on the land between Boorowa, Reids Flat and Rugby, in the Southern Tablelands.
One of Boorowa Landcare's earliest projects supported an electromagnetic map of the Kelly family property near Rugby enabling them to see areas of salt and understand its' associated challenges.
This map set them on a direction to stabilise these areas of salt and to stop salt potentially going into waterways.
They were advised that trees were not the only solution; and thus, their primary focus became perennial pastures and maintaining 100 percent ground cover all year round.
Every year since, the Kelly's have been planning and planting revegetation projects; both self-funded and grant projects.
Five years ago, Mrs Kelly accessed pivotal funding to plant a final 3000 tree lane to connect 15km of biodiversity corridors through land that they manage.
They have seen a return of a number of different species for example Pygmy perch in the 5 Mile Creek and an increase in the number of Rosenburg goannas.
Biodiversity plantings have sometimes meant that they had to redirect livestock movements, but Mrs Kelly said that the focus on perennial grasses by grazing management has been the most important contributor to financial sustainability.
She feels privileged to manage land and has a social responsibility to ensure that natural biodiversity has a place to live.
"Not only does it make good economic sense to care for biodiversity; Biodiversity makes the country more resilient in the face of climate change," Mrs Kelly said.
Mrs Kelly has been an advocate for threatened species in the Rugby area and sees education on the importance of biodiversity corridors essential for the farming and Landcare community.
Monitoring the changes on their property over the years creates joy and a sense of achievement.
"It's exciting to see the responses in ecology," Mrs Kelly said.
She has experienced some challenges with native fauna eating the native flora in their new revegetation projects, but has noticed where perennial pastures have been established ands protected, the volume of water leaving the landscape has decreased.
Mrs Kelly has found Landcare to be a very respectful supportive community.
She would like people to feel welcome and supported on their journey, and encourages more landholders across the state to participate.
"Be as involved as you much as you want," she said.
"Diversity is something to be embraced in all aspects of life; it all contributes to a better ecological outcome."
Congratulations Belinda for your outstanding commitment to creating a climate resilient business and landscape through Landcare activities.
