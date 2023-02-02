The Land
Gilgandra to Coonamble rail line receives $24 million boost

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
February 3 2023 - 8:30am
A Port Kembla-bound Pacific National export wheat train. Picture by Leon Oberg

The 96 kilometres of rail line between Gilgandra and Coonamble will be boosted with a $24 million investment to help boost freight loads and lower costs.

Journalist

Local News

