Three to 12-month weaners top at $1500

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
February 4 2023 - 11:00am
Yearling steers ranged in price between $1200 to $1575 at the February 2 Gloucester store sale. File picture supplied

A mixed-quality yarding comprised mostly of Angus and Angus-cross weaners and yearlings sold to a firm market at the Gloucester store sale on February 2.

