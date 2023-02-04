A mixed-quality yarding comprised mostly of Angus and Angus-cross weaners and yearlings sold to a firm market at the Gloucester store sale on February 2.
Bowe and Lidbury's Michael Easey said there was a 100 per cent clearance of the 480 head yarded with the top price for the three to 12-month weaners hitting $1500 with an average of $1000 for the 200 head offered.
In the yearling section, 50 12 to 18-month steers sold to $1750, for a $12300 average and in the two to three-year section, the top price was $1800 while averaging $1400.
Tomkat Pastoral, Bunyah sold a run of Angus-verified steers, aged six to nine months, with the first pen making $1500 and the second selling at $1450. LFS Tamworth bought both pens.
Account N Patmore sold a pen of Poll Hereford steers, aged eight months, for $1200 to A and T Robertson, Gloucester.
Gooch Agencies' James Gooch said there had been a number of heavy rainfalls in the district in late January, with some landholders measuring between 100 to 120mm over the seven days.
He said Ian Stokes, Berrico sold Angus bullocks to Baileys of Singleton for $2000.
Stroud district vendors Maureen Lowry and Jo Lyall sold Angus steer calves for $1475 to Graham Donnelly Booral, while Bernie Brinsmead of Wherrol Flat sold Angus-cross yearling heifers for $1525 to Paul Barnett of Moondook.
Older steers ranged in price between $2000 to $2030; yearling steers were priced between $1200 to $1475 and weaner steers were sold between $700 to $1475.
Yearling heifers were priced between $900 to $1575 and heifer weaners ranged in price between $600 to $1300.
Buyers came from Tamworth, Kempsey, Walcha, Glen Innes, the Lower Hunter and Coonamble. Local area buyers were also influential.
