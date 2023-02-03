The annual first-cross ewe sale at Barellan was held today under overcast sky but the 3494 ewes yarded presented in first-class condition.
The offering included 995 ewe lambs along with ewes scanned in lamb.
The top price at $395 was paid for 125 scanned-in-lamb ewes, May/June 2021 drop, December-shorn and joined to Poll Dorset rams offered by Fixter Family Trust, North Yalgogrin.
Sired by Mr Beckom Border Leicester rams, they were dropped by Gum Hill-blood Merino ewes.
Judged by well-known first-cross ewe breeder Geoff Allan, Mathoura, the sash for the best presented pen was awarded to Matt Flagg, Flagg Family Trust, Moombooldool.
The annual award was again sponsored by Ian Tonacia, Mt Beckom Border Leicester stud, Ardlethan.
The pen of 184 March 2022 drop, November-shorn ewes sold for $325.
Further good sales included $300 for 198 May/June '22 drop, November-shorn ewes, sold on account GK, LM and DJ Golder, Temora. They were sired by Kegra Border Leicester rams form Goolgumbla-bred stud Merino ewes.
The Golder family have been purchasing the Goolgumbla-bred ewes for the past 21 years.
CJ and DM McDermott, Moomobooldool, sold 240 Poll Boonoke Merino/Dohne ewes, June/July '19 drop and July shorn for $290.
They scanned-in-lamb at 177 percent to Poll Dorset rams.
Wandon Farming, Barellan, sold 208 March/April '22 drop, December-shorn Mt Beckom Border Leicester-blood ewes for $255.
Speaking after the sale, Mark Flagg said the lead sheep sold to expectations, but it was a bit tighter for the less conditioned ewes.
"The ewes presented very well, although they were back on weight from last year," he said.
"But they sold as well as we expected, considering the current market correction for sheep."
Mr Flagg said their was a 'good floor' in the market with steady sales made throughout the auction, with the scanned ewes creating a lot of interest.
"We had many repeat buyers and they were looking for the better conditioned ewes," he said.
Buyers from Cowra, Cootamundra and Wagga Wagga competed with strong local competition.
The sale, which was interfaced with AuctionsPLus, was conducted Barellan agents, Findlays Barellan and Mark Flagg Livestock and Property, with Justin Buchanan and Anthony Cummins taking bids respectively.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
