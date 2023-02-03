The Land
Home/Markets

First-cross ewes at Barellan topped at $395

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated February 3 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Best presented pen to Flagg Family Trust - Sponsor Ian Tonacia, Mt Beckom Border Leicester stud, Ardlethan, Matt Flagg, Townswell Park, Moombooldool and judge Geoff Allan, Mathoura.

The annual first-cross ewe sale at Barellan was held today under overcast sky but the 3494 ewes yarded presented in first-class condition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.