The Land
Home/News

Berry Show returns in 2023 after three year hiatus

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
February 4 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 135th Berry Show - dubbed 'The Greatest Show in Town' - made a return on Friday, following three years of cancellations due to bushfires and COVID-19 lockdowns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.