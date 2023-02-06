New and interstate buyers were chasing Alfoxton Merino rams at the studs annual on-property ram sale on Monday.
Interstate buyers from Queensland, Victoria and Tasmania assisted with the 85% clearance. Overall 50 poll and horned Merino rams sold from 59 offered to an average of $2100.
Top merino ram on the day being a homozygous polled sold to return buyer Moo Farms, Cooma for $7500.
The 18month old twin ram registered a 17.3 micron, 39.78 yearling greasy fleece weight and a 185.16 merino plus index.
The Cooma based operation was the buyer of the Alfoxton top Merino ram last year paying $8000 and setting the studs on-property record top.
The results where just down from the previous year from the top price of $8000 and average of $2347.
Top buyers of the horned ram were a superfine wool operation from Warwick in Queensland Lyndal Schnitzerling and Kelvin Houston.
The return purchaser has previously bought Alfoxton Dohne Merino ewes and will look to cross the ram bought at the sale today to add "size resulting in a heavier cut of wool".
New buyer Ben Jackson, Guyra purchased 8 horned and polled merino rams to average $1916.
Other new buyers included AD & JM Cameron, East Gowrie who purchased 3 rams to average $1666.
Return buyers The Scott family, Dysart, Tasmania purchased only one ram this year at $3000.
Underbidders of the top polled merino ram of $8000 Milparinka Pastoral Company, Guyra put together a draft of 8 rams to average $2,125.
Simon Croft of Milpranka touched on the missed top rams "wool, size, plain bodied, good structure and the frame" that caught his eye.
"I knew he {top priced polled ram} was going to be pretty popular and I'm sure he'll do a great job down south in Cooma." said Mr Croft.
"One of the things that I really like about the Alfoxton sale is their are a lot of polled rams to pick from, horned rams are not our thing."
"We are moving from a cross-bred lamb enterprise to now an entirely dual purpose merino flock targeting those good carcase traits which will allow us to get both meat and wool from our sheep."
The valuable buyer of the Armidale based stud last year purchased five rams at an average of $3300.
One down, with one to go for the Clonan family of Alfoxton who will now prepare for studs Dohne sale in 7 days time.
"We've got the first sons of a 7721 sire which will offer 38 out of a possible 80 dohne rams next week" said stud principal Chris Clonan.
"From our open day nearly 20 days ago the rams have continued to put weight on and carried a bloomed look right on through to the sale."
"I couldn't have presented the merino rams today any better and I was really happy how buoyant the sale was."
The sale was covered by Elders, Armidale with Paul Dooley the auctioneer.
