Full steam ahead to 2024 Trial

YOU can take it as gospel National Stockyard Systems (NSS) will be back at the NSW Beef Spectacular Trial in 2024.
Simon Burrell and business partner Nathan Ellicott have just celebrated their second appearance in the Trial as owners of NSS, a company which has a long standing link to the event and were thrilled with their involvement.
As it has done in the past, NSS provided an extremely valuable prize for Trial attendees but Mr Burrell hinted they might look for a different prize next year.
"We gave away a CCC speed drafter (worth about $6000) and for the second year running the same people were the winner," he said.
"Good luck to them and I know they will make great use of it but next year we might change it up a bit just so they don't end up with three in the event they win again.
"National Stockyard Systems supported the Beef Spectacular for years before we took it over and we will stay involved because it is a good event.
"We love to support local competitions that are involved with anything we have something to do with such as beef, sheep, dairy, all that sort of stuff
"We get a lot of exposure and while we could not get down to the awards night we did send one of our our southern salesmen to be our representative.
"Being involved in the Trial gives us exposure to a lot of users of our products and we normally do quite a bit of networking.
"It's also a chance to pick up ideas on how we might improve what we have to offer and to give back to the industry that supports us."
www.nationalstockyards.com.au for more details.
Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.
