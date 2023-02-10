The Land
Home/News

Illegal take and non-compliance still the big water issues

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
February 10 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NRAR staff measuring a pump outlet as part of its on-property inspections. Picture supplied

Illegal take and non-compliant metering are the major issues faced by the Natural Resources Access Regulator (NRAR) as they crack down on water offences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.