The Land
Forbes cows with calves sell to $3800 a unit, as prices remain firm

Hayley Warden
Hayley Warden
February 8 2023 - 6:00am
Tim Mackay, Forbes Livestock, and vendor Jeff Kirk, Condobolin, with 12 black baldy cows with calves, which sold for $3800 a unit at Forbes last Friday. Picture supplied

Prices remained firm at Forbes store sale last Friday despite fears to the contrary, as agents reported prices exceeded expectations.

