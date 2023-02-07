The Land
Home/News

South Nowra Meats' Kory Edwards impresses AMIC judges with his traditional Australian beef sausages

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
February 7 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Traditional Australian Beef Sausage winner, Kory Edwards. Picture by Hayley Warden

A Nowra butcher has taken out the top gong for his tasty snags at AMIC's Sausage King National Finals on the weekend at Adelaide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.