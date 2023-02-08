The Land
Hazeldean Merinos elite rams sold to $7500

By Stephen Burns
February 8 2023 - 11:00am
Repeat buyers attended the annual Hazeldean Elite Ram Sale when 24 Merino and Poll Merino rams went under the hammer. Photo: Hazeldean Pty Ltd

In line with sheep prices generally, the sale was back on last year however the rams presented very well and represented great value for buyers.

- Jim Litchfield, Hazeldean, Cooma

There was a one hundred percent clearance of the 24 Merino and Poll Merino rams offered by the Litchfield family at their Annual Woolgrowers Breakfast and Elite Ram Sale, at Hazeldean, Cooma, last Friday.

