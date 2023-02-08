Waverley Downs Merino rams reached a top of $4000 at the Ballinger family's 30th annual ram sale near Delungra on Saturday.
At the sale's conclusion, the horned and poll rams sold at an overall average of $1494, exceeding last year's average of $1410.
The top-priced ram was lot 45 (tag 185), which made $4000 and was purchased by John Rosberg at Inverell.
The 17-month-old, 19-micron ram had a co-efficient variation of 15.3, a comfort factor of 99.8, and greasy fleece weight percentage of 139.2 per cent. The ram weighed 103 kilograms, and was the progeny of a HR (P) sire.
Waverley Downs Merino Stud owner James Ballinger described the ram as "a productive ram with good balance".
Mr Ballinger said he was pleased with the sale results.
"We were pretty happy with how the rams presented," he said.
"The season dried out a bit towards the end of the run for them, but they didn't run short on feed so they kept progressing."
The second top-priced ram was lot 13 (tag 188), which was also purchased by Mr Rosberg for $3100.
Measuring 17.7-micron with a standard deviation of 2.9, a co-efficient variation of 16.5, a comfort factor 99.7 and greasy fleece weight percentage of 118.7pc, the 17-month-old ram was by the sire GLPG8 (P).
Volume buyers Emma Turner, Swanbrook Farming, Long Plain, purchased five rams for an average of $1220, Robert Murray, Elsmore, purchased four rams for an average of $1125, and Anthony Harper, Bundarra, purchased four rams for an average of $1000.
The sale was conducted by Australian Wool Network and Schute Bell Badgery Lumby.
