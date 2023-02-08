The Land
Home/News

Waverley Downs Merino rams reached a top of $4000, average $1494

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
February 8 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Ballinger, AWN, John Croak, AWN, John Rosberg, Schute Bell, Todd Clark, Schute Bell and Waverley Downs Merino Stud owner James Ballinger, with the sale topping ram that made $4000. Picture supplied

Waverley Downs Merino rams reached a top of $4000 at the Ballinger family's 30th annual ram sale near Delungra on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.